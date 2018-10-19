

Lotto fever will grip both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

More than a billion dollars in money is up for grabs this weekend in the Canadian LOTTO MAX draw and the U.S. Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

In Canada, the LOTTO MAX Jackpot is $60 million, plus 53 MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each.

The odds of winning the LOTTO MAX are 1 in 28 million.

Across the border, tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $970 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $430 million.

You can buy tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball draws in New York State. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. The odds of winning Powerball is 1 in 292.2 million

The previous record for the Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million in March, 2012.