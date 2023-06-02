Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast on Friday

It will be another hot and humid day in the capital with record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for the second day in a row.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 33 C. The current record for the warmest June 2 in Ottawa is 30.4 C, set in 2014, according to Environment Canada.

This comes one day after Ottawa set a new temperature record for June 1. According to Environment Canada, the temperature warmed up to 35.1 C Thursday afternoon. The old record was 29.6 C, set back in 2011.

A heat warning will remain in effect until Friday evening.

“Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” the weather agency said in a statement.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

The humidex on Friday will make it feel more like 37.

Ottawa Public Health warns early season heat waves can be dangerous.

"Remember: early heat waves can be especially dangerous since it takes our bodies up to 2 weeks to adjust to hot weather," OPH said on Twitter. "Take it easy until your body has adjusted by drinking more water & taking extra precautions."

Relief from the heat will arrive this weekend as temperatures drop into the mid-teens overnight Friday.

Ottawa Forecast

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 33 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 37.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

There will also be a chance of showers early this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. The overnight low will be 15 C.

Temperatures will return to the seasonal average this weekend.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 23 C. Skies will stay clear Saturday evening and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.

Sunday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 23 C.