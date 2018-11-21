

An early blast of winter delivered record breaking cold temperatures to Ottawa overnight.

The temperature dropped to -17.9C overnight, setting a record for the coldest November 22 in Ottawa history. The previous record was -14.4C set back in 1972.

Ottawa Public Health has issued its first Frostbite Advisory of the season.

The advisory is issued when a wind chill of minus 25 or colder is in the forecast.

Last year, the first frostbite advisory was not issued until December 13.

Ottawa Public Health recommends you wear several layers of clothing to keep warm and make sure the outer layer protects you from wind and moisture. If frostbite occurs, skin is white and waxy and feels hard to the touch. It can be treated by gradually warming skin using body heat or warm water.