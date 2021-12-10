OTTAWA -- Heavy rains and strong winds will hit Ottawa and eastern Ontario today.

Freezing rain was falling in downtown Ottawa at 7 a.m., with precipitation expected to change to rain as the temperatures warm up.

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning and a Rainfall Warning for Ottawa today, and also warning strong winds will hit the region.

"A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track northeast across Lake Huron today. Some areas are seeing freezing rain early this morning before an expected transition to rain late in the morning," said Environment Canada in a statement.

"There will likely be a period of no rain or light showers in between rounds of heavy rain this morning and late this afternoon."

Ottawa could see 20 to 40 mm of rain, with winds gusting between 70 and 85 km/h.

Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning and a Wind Warning for Cornwall, Maxville, Lancaster, Morrisburg, Winchester, Brockville, Prescott, Merrickville, Kingston and Napanee.

The areas could see 20 to 40 mm of rain, along with wind gusts between 90 km/h and 120 km/h.

Freezing Rain and Rainfall Warnings have been issued for Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark, Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay.

OTTAWA FORECAST

Freezing rain changing to rain showers this morning and ending this afternoon, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. Low minus 4 C.

Sunny on Sunday. High plus 4 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5 C.

A mix of sun and cloud expected for Tuesday. High plus 1 C.