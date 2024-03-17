OTTAWA
    • Rainy St. Patrick’s Day in Ottawa, here’s how it feels

    FILE - A person shields themself from the rain as they walk along Elgin Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang FILE - A person shields themself from the rain as they walk along Elgin Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa on Saint Patrick’s Day.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 6 C. A low of -1 C and a 40 per cent chance flurries are forecasted for Sunday night.

    On Monday, we’ll see a high of 4 C and a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Cloudy periods with a low of -10 C are forecasted for the night.

    A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 2 C are forecasted for Tuesday.

    Tuesday night will be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries and -7 C.

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.

