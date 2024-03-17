Rainy St. Patrick’s Day in Ottawa, here’s how it feels
Rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa on Saint Patrick’s Day.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 6 C. A low of -1 C and a 40 per cent chance flurries are forecasted for Sunday night.
On Monday, we’ll see a high of 4 C and a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Cloudy periods with a low of -10 C are forecasted for the night.
A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 2 C are forecasted for Tuesday.
Tuesday night will be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries and -7 C.
Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.
Exclusive: Former Mountie William Majcher, accused of being an agent for China, says he's a 'patriot not a traitor'
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
A volcano in Iceland is erupting for the fourth time in 3 months, sending plumes of lava skywards
A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Homeowners, realtors should take steps to protect against title fraud: experts
Title fraud refers to when the ownership or title of a property is fraudulently changed or documents are forged to allow a fraudster to illegally sell or refinance the property. The issue gained prominence last year amid two Toronto police investigations in which homes were allegedly listed for sale without the owners' knowledge, including one where the home was sold.
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
119-year-old temperature record among more than a dozen broken in Canada
Warm weather in led to broken records on both Canadian coasts, including one set more than 100 years ago.
Atlantic
-
Halifax healthcare facility relocates some patients after flooding
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
-
Empowering Women in Business 2024 conference begins in Saint John
The two day premier entrepreneurship event in the region offers women a chance to learn and network with one another to help reach greater heights.
-
52-year-old man arrested following alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S.
A 52-year-old man is in custody after an alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Day parade today
St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday, and with it, a parade, pub crawls and road closures. Here’s what you need to know.
-
Large fire breaks out overnight at Ward’s Island Associate Clubhouse: TFS
The Ward’s Island Associate Clubhouse has been “extensively damaged” after a large fire broke out last night.
-
'I enjoy being the first': Toronto native musician Maestro Fresh Wes doesn't mind breaking hip-hop barriers
Some moments in a career of "firsts" achieved by rapper Maestro Fresh Wes seem bigger than him, and next Sunday is certainly one of them.
Montreal
-
-
Milton-Parc parents concerned about new homeless encampment near play area
A new homeless encampment has popped up in Montreal's Milton-Parc neighbourhood. While residents say they are open to cohabitation, they also say its proximity to the youngest members of the community makes them feel unsafe.
-
Competitive massage? This Montreal therapist treats cancer patients, competes for championship
Massage therapist Maurizio Perna will compete in the upcoming International and Canadian Massage Therapy Championship in Montreal in May. He also treats cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy at the MUHC.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police release new details in recent northern Ont. shooting death
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a shooting death in West Nipissing that occurred Wednesday.
-
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
Windsor
-
2 more youths arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism
Two 14-year-old youths have been arrested in connection to a group assault on a teenager with autism at a Windsor, Ont. shopping mall bus stop last weekend.
-
Correctional officer stabbed by inmate at Windsor, Ont. jail with makeshift weapon
A correctional officer at a Windsor detention facility was attacked by an inmate wielding a makeshift weapon, sustaining injuries to his cheek and neck area, according to the union representing employees at the jail.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Cleanup underway after car drives through bulk foods store in Windsor, Ont.
Cleanup is underway Saturday after a vehicle crashed through the front of a Windsor Bulk Barn store.
London
-
London’s Vision Impaired Curling team preparing for national tournament
With a little help, Tim Prohaszka throws a rock at Highland Curling Club in London, Ont. The blind curler is part of the London Vision Impaired Curling team headed to Edmonton, Alta. for the upcoming national tournament.
-
Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.
One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.
-
'Undetermined amount' of diesel fuel enters Thames River, storm sewer following Friday morning collision
If you smelled diesel fuel near the Thames River over the past two days you weren’t imagining things, as the city had to remediate a diesel spill following a vehicle collision Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Early start to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parties in Waterloo
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year but you wouldn’t know it in Waterloo, Ont. Hundreds of university and college students, dressed all in green, made their way to Marshall Street on Saturday afternoon.
-
Former employees rallying outside Dutchie’s store allege they’re owed wages
With new allegations emerging about a Kitchener, Ont. grocery store, some former employees made their complaints known – in person.
-
College Royal celebrates 100 years of bringing agricultural life to the city
The College Royal returned to the University of Guelph this weekend, but this year’s event was extra special – the agricultural tradition is celebrating its 100th year in the community.
Barrie
-
Robotics competition returns to Georgian College
Georgian College was the site of the First Robotics district qualifying event on Saturday.
-
Butterfly fundraiser looks to support local organizations in Barrie
In an effort to support local charities in Barrie, congregation members of the St Andrews Presbyterian Church are bringing back their annual butterfly tree fundraiser.
-
Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked at nearly double the speed limit
An Orillia woman has been charged with stunt driving after going nearly double the posted speed limit.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainians in Winnipeg rally against Russian captivity, mark grim anniversary
Members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community gathered near Portage and Main this weekend to remind people the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.
-
Winnipeg Trails reflects on ‘winter that wasn’t really winter’ after mild season
Organizers behind some of Winnipeg’s most iconic winter activities are looking back at what they’re calling an “unusual” season.
-
Annual Read-a-thon aims to inspire young readers, newcomers
Students as young as two years old had the chance to read to some of Manitoba’s litigators Saturday, as part of an annual event aimed at inspiring a passion for literacy.
Calgary
-
Neighbours in Calgary armed standoff ‘wondered what was going on’
The morning after a 30-hour armed standoff ended with one man dead, several Calgary residents of the neighbourhood that was forced to shelter in place said that while they were shocked by the incident, they believe Calgary police handled it properly.
-
Lethbridge man, 20, faces multiple charges after recording himself shooting out of moving vehicles
A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to a complaint about firearms offences that took place in late February.
-
Calgary playoff hopes take a hit as Oil Kings dominate late in 6-2 win in Edmonton
The Hitmen got off to a fast start Friday night in Edmonton, but soon came crashing back to earth as they lost to the Oil Kings 6-2.
Edmonton
-
4 Edmontonians make final list of Alberta NDP leadership candidates
The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night, and four of them are from Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty honoured on 1-year anniversary
Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan, the two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty, are being honoured on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.
-
New payment model aims to make affordable child care easier on daycares
Details have been released on a new payment system the Alberta government says will make affordable childcare easier on providers.
Regina
-
Annual Neil Squire Society's 'Princess Ball' returns to Regina
It was quite the fairy tale Saturday at the Conexus Arts Centre as all the classic storybook Princesses and Princes were in Regina for the 4th annual ‘Princess Ball.’
-
Moose Jaw man taken to hospital following house fire
A Moose Jaw man was taken to hospital following a house fire on Saturday afternoon.
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
Saskatoon
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
-
Pothole season arrives as Saskatoon gears up for spring melt
Saskatoon received over 50 centimetres of snow in the first week of March and there is still a lot of snow piled on residential and business properties, the city said.
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.
Vancouver
-
A&W employee injured after vehicle crashes into North Vancouver restaurant
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a driver crashed into a fast food restaurant in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.
-
Man stabbed after confrontation on bus: Surrey RCMP
A man was sent to hospital after being stabbed in Surrey on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
-
Kelowna
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.