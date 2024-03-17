Rainy St. Patrick’s Day in Ottawa, here’s how it feels

Rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 6 C. A low of -1 C and a 40 per cent chance flurries are forecasted for Sunday night.

On Monday, we’ll see a high of 4 C and a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Cloudy periods with a low of -10 C are forecasted for the night.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 2 C are forecasted for Tuesday.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries and -7 C.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.