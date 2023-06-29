Radioactive tool ejected from vehicle during crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.

A two-vehicle collision caused a briefcase containing a nuclear densometer to be ejected from one of the vehicles and crash through the window of hair salon at the intersection of Routes 307 and 366 in Val-des-Monts, Qc. on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ian Urbach/CTV News Ottawa) A two-vehicle collision caused a briefcase containing a nuclear densometer to be ejected from one of the vehicles and crash through the window of hair salon at the intersection of Routes 307 and 366 in Val-des-Monts, Qc. on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ian Urbach/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina