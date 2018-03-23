

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





This is the final weekend motorists can use the Carling Ave westbound on-ramp to the eastbound Queensway.

The on-ramp from the westbound lanes of Carling leading to the Queensway near the Westgate Shopping Centre will close permanently on Monday.

It's part of the rehabilitation and widening of Highway 417 between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation is recommending traffic follow Kirkwood to Carling to access the existing ramp to Highway 417 eastbound.

Residents living in the area have expressed concerns about traffic flow and additional vehicles around the Kirkwood on-ramp.