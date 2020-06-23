KINGSTON, ON -- Queen’s University is announcing a revitalization project to expand their arts centre, after receiving a $40-million US donation.

The donation, from Bader Philanthropies, Inc., will be used to create a hub for the study of visual arts in an expanded Agnes Etherington Arts Centre.

“The philanthropic investment has the potential to create one of the largest university art museums in Canada and will help Queen’s researchers and students play a fundamental role in enabling societies to better understand, protect, and experience the world’s artistic and cultural treasures,” the university said in a press release.

The new project aims to be completed by 2024 and will include expanding the art museum.

It will also create a home for a collection of art known as the ‘Bader Collection’, which has over 500 works, including a Rembrandt portrait.

The school says it hopes the new facility will allow them to attract top students and continue to make it a top school for visual arts education.

“Queen’s University’s ground-breaking vision for the Agnes Etherington Art Centre, a world-class visual arts institution, has the potential to transform the lives of students, practitioners and art enthusiasts for decades to come. We are grateful to be a partner as we begin this chapter,” said Daniel Bader, the CEO of Bader Philanthropies.