OTTAWA -- Denis Tassé is the new mayor of Montpellier, Que. by the slimmest of margins.

After initially losing the Nov. 7 election in the town 90 km northeast of Ottawa by one vote to incumbent Stéphane Séguin, Tassé requested a recount.

On Friday, the municipality of Montpellier announced the results of the recount – 366 votes for Tassé, 365 votes for Séguin. Judge Stephane Tremblay of the Court of Quebec conducted the recount.

The election night tally of votes had Séguin winning by one vote– 367 votes to 366.

Tassé is a former Gatineau city councillor, and ran for mayor of Gatineau in the 2017 municipal election.

Séguin served two terms as mayor of Montpellier, winning in 2013 and 2017. In 2013, Séguin won by 17 votes.