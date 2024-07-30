Quebec police watchdog clears officer in fatal Pontiac shooting in 2023
Quebec's police watchdog has cleared a provincial police officer who shot and killed a man in the Pontiac region last year.
Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), the province's equivalent to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, said Tuesday it was closing its file into events that took place in Clarendon, Que., about 85 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa, on June 5, 2023.
According to the investigation, officers with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man living on the caller's property who had become aggressive and violent with her and her partner. Two SQ officers arrived on the scene at 11:17 a.m. They asked the couple if the man had any weapons and were told he didn't, and that the man was inside a shed on the property. An officer approached and identified himself and asked the man to come out, while a second officer stood with the couple nearby. The man then opened the door and aimed a long gun at the approaching officer. The officer then shot the man, firing several times, causing the man to fall backwards. The shed's door closed behind him.
After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the man, a drone was deployed inside the shed at 11:43 a.m. The officers discovered the man shot, lying on his back on the ground. Resuscitation was unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.
The Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales, the authority that authorizes and directs criminal and penal prosecutions in Quebec, found that the officer's use of force was justified.
"Considering the firearm in the man's possession, the physical proximity of officers and civilians to the armed man, and the aggressive and violent state in which he was, the police officers had reasonable grounds to believe that the force applied to the man was necessary for their protection and the protection of the public against serious bodily harm or death," a report, translated from French, says.
The report did not identify the deceased.
The BEI investigates in all cases where a person, other than a police officer on duty, dies, suffers a serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during a police operation or while being detained by a police force.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Police clash with an unruly crowd gathered near the site of U.K. stabbing attack that killed 3 girls
Far-right protesters fuelled by anger and false online rumours hurled bottles and stones at officers and set a police van ablaze Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier.
Father, son arrested for 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area: RCMP
The RCMP says that a father and son have been arrested in connection with 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area.
Starbucks sales tumble as customers reject high-priced coffee
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Families seek answers after inmates' bodies returned without internal organs
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
Convicted B.C. killer loses bid to have guitar in his prison cell
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
Tesla in Seattle-area crash that killed motorcyclist was using self-driving system, authorities say
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Average Canadian household spends almost half its income on taxes: Fraser Institute
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
-
Sum 41 cancels Nova Scotia, New Brunswick shows
Days before they were set to go onstage at festivals in New Glasgow and Saint John, Canadian band Sum 41 has backed out for medical reasons.
-
Halifax homeless encampments remain overcrowded, even with additional designated sites
Homeless encampments in the Halifax area are dealing with overcrowding as the number of people living on the streets has surged to approximately 600.
Toronto
-
Police seek masked suspect after businesses, synagogue targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti
York Regional Police say their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan Monday.
-
Toronto Blue Jays looking for owner of winning 50/50 ticket worth $825,000
A guest at a Toronto Blue Jays game earlier this month is $825,000 richer – they just don’t know it yet.
-
Father, son arrested for 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area: RCMP
The RCMP says that a father and son have been arrested in connection with 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman test out Montrealer's hot sauce on Hot Ones
A Montreal store owner is elated after watching two of Hollywood's biggest stars sample his hot sauce on a prominent YouTube show.
-
Man, 31, in critical condition after shooting in Verdun
A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in Verdun.
Northern Ontario
-
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Torrential rain in community west of Sault Ste. Marie strands cottagers and residents
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
Windsor
-
Here’s when you can expect a settlement payment from Loblaw for admitting to bread price fixing
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
-
Final stages of Windsor’s $45M Cabana Road project nearing completion
Reconstruction work along one of Windsor's major arterial roads is nearing completion — but final touches are still ongoing as the city prepares to finish the Cabana Road project.
-
Starbucks sales tumble as customers reject high-priced coffee
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
London
-
Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
-
Aylmer meat plant operator fined following listeria contamination and product recall
In June, July and August of 2023, swabs taken by ministry staff in the Springwater Meats plant tested positive for listeria, leading Health Canada to the recall of pepperoni sticks packaged in the plant.
-
Starbucks sales tumble as customers reject high-priced coffee
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Kitchener
-
Death of neighbourhood deer sparks anger among Waterloo residents
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
-
Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
-
Honey, the blind dog taken in by K-W Humane Society, finds her forever home
A three-year-old blind dog who was found abandoned and alone on the streets of Kitchener, finally has a new home.
Barrie
-
Police searching for suspects after alleged attempted shoplifting incident in Bracebridge
Provincial police are asking for the public's help locating multiple individuals after an alleged attempted shoplifting incident in Bracebridge.
-
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Rehabilitation centre for wildlife nears completion
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Bees, wasps to blame for wading pool closure
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
-
Winnipeg police searching for escaped youth inmates
Winnipeg police are looking for two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre – who are considered armed and dangerous – after they escaped custody Monday evening.
-
Ojibwe language version of Star Wars to hit Winnipeg theatres
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Calgary
-
Phase 1 of Calgary's Green Line LRT will be shorter as costs escalate
Skyrocketing costs have derailed the first phase of Calgary's Green Line LRT project, which will now be five stations shorter than planned.
-
Engineering regulator launching review of City of Calgary practices following water main break
An Alberta-based engineering and geoscience regulator is launching a practice review on the City of Calgary, following a major feeder main break last month.
-
Semi hauling bell peppers goes up in flames in crash: Strathmore RCMP
Mounties out of Strathmore, Alta., say they're dealing with a crash between a semi hauling bell peppers and a car.
Edmonton
-
Evacuees, residents won't be able to return to Jasper until wildfire under control: officials
Hot, dry conditions could cause the wildfire burning in Jasper National Park to pick up again this weekend, Alberta Wildfire says.
-
Temporary foreign workers from Jasper face hurdles following devastating wildfire
The Jasper Employment and Education Centre has set up a support centre in downtown Edmonton to help temporary foreign workers with their work permits, employment insurance and other employment or immigration issues.
-
Jasper businesses, neighbouring towns hit hard by wildfire and park evacuation
More than 2 million visitors come to Jasper National Park each year. Their stay not only benefits Alberta, but small towns in B.C., like Clearwater.
Regina
-
Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
-
'It was a shock': Fire claims historic hotel and café in Radville, Sask.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
Potentially toxic algae discovered in Saskatoon pond
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
-
Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver mayor on deadline to enact new housing bylaws: 'The gun is to our head'
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
-
Champagne, cheese and a commendation for Vancouver bus driver who single-handily doused fire
A bus driver who pulled over to put out a building on fire in downtown Vancouver has been honoured for his quick thinking.
-
Convicted B.C. killer loses bid to have guitar in his prison cell
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
-
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.