Police watchdog investigating death following police operation in the Pontiac

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a person died during an interaction with the Surete du Quebec in the Pontiac.

Police officers responded to a call for a family dispute on Monday morning in Clarendon, 85 km northwest of downtown Ottawa.

The province's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says when two officers arrived at the scene, witnesses mentioned that the individual went to a shed behind the home.

The two officers went to the shed to speak with the person, and the individual allegedly pointed a firearm at them, BEI said.

"A police officer allegedly drew his firearm and fired at the person who fell inside the shed," BEI said in a statement.

Police established a security perimeter around the home. BEI says following checks by police, the person individual was found unconscious in the shed and he was declared dead.

The BEI investigation will look into the circumstances surrounding the individual's death and the police investigation.