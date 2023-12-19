OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • PWHL Ottawa considering releasing additional tickets to sold out home opener

    Ottawa's PHWL team holds its first practice at TD Place on Friday. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa's PHWL team holds its first practice at TD Place on Friday. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team is looking at ways to invite more fans to its sold-out home opener.

    The team's first game of the inaugural season will be held on Jan. 2 at the Arena at TD Place. Last week, the team said ticket sales had exceeded initial capacity and upper bowl seats were being opened up. The game was sold out on Sunday.

    In a post on social media Tuesday, the team said it was exploring options to release more tickets.

    "We are aware and appreciative of the fan excitement in our city, and are currently looking into the possibility of releasing more tickets in response to the unprecedented demand and interest to attend our home opener," the team said.

    "Any additional ticket releases will be announced on social."

    The sold-out game is already set to break a North American attendance record for professional women's hockey.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News