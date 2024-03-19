Public lines up to pay respects to former prime minister Mulroney

Members of the public joined politicians and dignitaries to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney, as the former prime minister began lying in state near Parliament Hill.

The flag-shrouded casket of Canada's 18th prime minister will lie in state for two days in the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington Street, ahead of a state funeral on Saturday in Montreal.

Just before 12 p.m., members of the public began lining up on Wellington Street to offer condolences to the family of Mulroney. The first person in line was Gordon Pavey, who worked as a member of Mulroney's security detail between 1989 and 1993.

"It was important to be here because I was very close with the family," Pavey told CTV News senior political correspondent Mike Le Couteur on Wellington Street. "I just thought I would come today to pay my respects to and my condolences to Mrs. Mulroney and to any family member that may be here."

He remembered Mulroney as a "jokester."

"Very kind, generous person. Very respectful of people he spoke to. He always looked you in the eye when he spoke to you and always had good intentions."

Charlotte Kelly told CTV News she wanted to pay respect to Mulroney.

"It's respect for him, admiration for him and I'm grateful. I'm grateful for a lot of the things he did for us over his time in office," Kelly said.

"Some of those things weren't all that popular, but I believe in the end he did much of the right things, whether it was appreciated at the time or not."

Members of the public line up outside the Sir John A. Macdonald building in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday to pay their respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

Well-wishers can visit until 6 p.m. today or on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There is a heightened police presence on the streets surrounding the Sir John A. Macdonald building, with all visitors required to pass through security screening.

"There will be enhanced police presence in the downtown core. Please allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes if possible, and follow directions of police officers," the City of Ottawa said in a media release.

Wellington Street is closed between Bank and Elgin streets; Metcalfe Street is closed between Wellington and Queen Streets; and O'Connor Street is closed between Wellington and Queen Streets. Canadian Heritage says Sparks Street is also closed from Elgin to Bank.

Some streets will be closed in downtown Ottawa from 6 p.m. March 18 to 6 p.m. March 20 for the lying in state of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

With files from The Canadian Press