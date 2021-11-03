OTTAWA -- The Ontario government is threatening to withhold $60 million in funding for Ottawa’s light rail system because of the problems plaguing Stage 1.

A letter from a senior ministry of transportation official to the city’s director of rail construction says the province has “noted some issues” facing Stage 1 of Ottawa’s LRT project, including the derailments in August and September of this year.

“We would like assurances that provincial funding is being used for assets and infrastructure that are safe and meet industry standards,” says the letter obtained by Newstalk 580 CFRA's Bill Carroll. It was sent to the city on Tuesday evening.

The Confederation Line has been shut down since the second derailment on Sept. 19, with OC Transpo running bus service in its place.

The province is putting $600 million for Stage 1 of Ottawa's LRT and $1.2 billion for Stage 2 LRT, about one-third of the project.

In the letter, the ministry of transportation sets out three conditions for releasing a $60 million holdback to the city:

Confirmation that the Transportation Safety Board investigation into cracked wheels is finished, and an attestation that the city has addressed the recommendations or a developed a plan to address them.

Confirmation that the TSB reviews of the August and September derailments are finished, and that the city has either addressed them or developed a plan to do so.

An attestation from an independent engineer.

The $60 million is being held back pending a final compliance audit report, which the city hasn't yet submitted.

A spokesman for Mayor Jim Watson said the letter appears to be standard due diligence by the province.

“The City has already undertaken to address all issues raised in the letter,” Patrick Champagne said in an email. “Mayor Watson has asked the City Manager to review the letter and to provide a more fulsome update to Council and the public in the coming days.”