CTV News has learned the Ontario government is prepared to step in financially or logistically and help the city of Ottawa with the much maligned LRT.

The provincial minister responsible for the Ottawa area Lisa MacLeod, has called Mayor Jim Watson to offer help, and also directed the Ministry of Transportation to provide expertise, or financial assistance if it is needed.

"I've asked the Ministry of Transportation to reach out to the city to see if we can assist with either financial or capacity support", MacLeod wrote in an email to CTV Ottawa.

"I've made the offer already. We are looking at options. I'm unsure if there is anything we can feasibly do, but we are prepared to work with them to get through this", MacLeod wrote.

It's not clear how much money Ontario would be offering, but city councillors have already said more money is needed.

The Ontario government contributed $600 million dollars to stage 1 LRT, and has also committed billions of dollars to fund stage 2.