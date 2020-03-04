Pro rugby coming to TD Place in 2021
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 6:12PM EST
Ottawa will soon play alongside the Toronto Wolfpack, becoming Canada's second transatlantic pro-rugby team. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa is getting another professional sports franchise.
The Capital is set to join the Europe-based Rugby Football League in 2021, becoming the league's second transatlantic team after the Toronto Wolfpack.
All home games will be played at TD Place Stadium, but you'll need to go to England, Wales, or France to catch their away games.
More details about the team—including the club's name, colours, and logo—will be announced Monday at TD Place.