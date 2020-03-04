OTTAWA -- Ottawa is getting another professional sports franchise.

The Capital is set to join the Europe-based Rugby Football League in 2021, becoming the league's second transatlantic team after the Toronto Wolfpack.

All home games will be played at TD Place Stadium, but you'll need to go to England, Wales, or France to catch their away games.

More details about the team—including the club's name, colours, and logo—will be announced Monday at TD Place.