Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will visit Ottawa this week
Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and her husband, Pieter van Vollenhoven, will arrive in Ottawa this week for a five-day visit to Ottawa.
The royal couple will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Mary Simon, Mayor Jim Watson and speak with Canadian veterans who were involved in the Liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War. Princess Margriet will also officially open the Canadian Tulip Festival next weekend.
The visit was originally scheduled for 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The royal couple will arrive in Ottawa on Thursday and plant a bed of tulips at Stornoway. The Dutch royal family stayed at Stornoway while they took refuge in Ottawa during the Second World War, and Princess Margriet was born in Ottawa in 1943.
On Friday, Princess Margriet and Professor van Vollenhoven will meet with Mayor Jim Watson at Ottawa City Hall and view the photo exhibition about the life of the royal family in Canada during the Second World War. Princess Margriet will also visit Beechwood Cemetery with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, followed by hosting a reception with invited guests.
Princess Margriet will open the Canadian Tulip Festival on Saturday.
The royal visit will wrap up on May 16 with a visit to the Canadian War Museum to meet with veterans, followed by a meeting with Governor General Mary Simon.
The royal visit by Princess Margriet is the first of two royal visits to Ottawa this month.
Prince Charles and Camilla will be in Ottawa on May 18 as part of a visit marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
Scores of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school where about 90 people were taking shelter in the basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out inside Mariupol's steel plant as Moscow's forces apparently raced to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
Search crews with dogs hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital Sunday for survivors of an apparent gas explosion and officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
She was told to give up her daughter in 1942. They were just reunited in Toronto
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
Atlantic
-
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Nova Scotia man facing multiple charges involving firearms
A 23-year-old man is facing several charges involving firearms in connection to an incident of shots being fired at a home in Belliveau's Cove, N.S.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
-
Toronto police investigating after several election signs defaced in Scarborough
Toronto police have launched an investigation after several election signs were found vandalized with hate graffiti in Scarborough.
-
She was told to give up her daughter in 1942. They were just reunited in Toronto
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
Montreal
-
'Making monsters of each other': Businesses fear impact of Quebec language law
As Quebec's contentious language law heads closer to adoption, the province's business community is growing increasingly anxious about what it could mean for their bottom line, with some companies considering leaving entirely.
-
Governor General expected to get warm welcome during return to home region of Nunavik
The usual excitement over the end of the school year in Nunavik is reaching a new level, as hundreds of students get ready to present special projects to the country's first Indigenous Governor General.
-
Brush fire burns for hours in eastern Montreal
A brush fire burned for hours Sunday in the eastern end of Montreal, helped by warm, dry conditions and the wind.
Northern Ontario
-
Ford offers no clear stand on safe consumption sites during Timmins visit
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford made no clear statement on funding a safe injection site in Timmins during a visit to the city Sunday.
-
North Bay students learn on film and TV sets from industry professionals
The cameras are capturing a winter wonderland in downtown Powassan, where Hideaway Pictures is shooting a Christmas film called 'The Christmas Farm.'
-
Unconscious impaired driver was slumped over the wheel on Hwy. 17, police say
A 37-year-old resident of Blind River has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint May 4 on Highway 17.
London
-
‘She’s the best mom ever’: Local NFL’er spends Mother’s Day at home before joining New Orleans Saints
From Oneida Nation of the Thames to the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, LA, Sage Doxtater is the newest member of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
-
24-hour construction to begin Monday as part of Downtown Loop project
Starting Monday, 24-hour-a-day work will begin at an existing construction site in London, Ont. for the Downtown Loop project, where underground work will upgrade pipes and sewers.
-
'No, you are not seeing things': Passenger spotted riding on back of truck
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
Winnipeg
-
'An incredible story': The Manitoba connection to the Kentucky Derby winner
Rich Strike, the horse who shocked the world with his Kentucky Derby win this weekend, has a special familial connection to Manitoba.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicide
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
Paddlers locate statue of giant hand that was carried away by swollen river
A statue of a hand that disappeared after it washed off the bank of a swollen river in Winnipeg earlier this week has been rescued, thanks to a group of canoeists and kayakers who set out Saturday to find it.
Kitchener
-
Fire crews battle scrapyard blaze near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener
Fire crews were called to a major fire at a recycle depot near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
U.S. baby formula shortage impacting Canadian families, experts say
While food experts report a baby formula shortage in the United States, some families in Waterloo Region say they've also had difficulties finding what they need.
-
Three people arrested, shotgun seized in south Kitchener: WRPS
Three people were taken into custody and a loaded shotgun seized in south Kitchener on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
-
Calgarians take cycling consignment for a spin after event's 2-year hiatus
Calgarians wanting to cycle through used bikes took to Sunridge Mall this weekend to change their wheels.
-
'Last resort': Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis
A 2021 study in the Journal of Community Safety and Well-Being found 75 per cent of police-involved civilian fatalities in Canada involved a person experiencing a mental-health crisis or who was under the influence of a substance.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon administration recommends pause in accepting naming submissions for city infrastructure
City of Saskatoon administration recommends a temporary pause in receiving new naming submissions for streets and other civic property.
-
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada warns of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
Edmonton
-
After pair of 6-goal wins, Oilers look to bury Kings
It's not a do-or-die situation for the Los Angeles Kings, but Sunday's Game 4 home clash with the Edmonton Oilers is very close to being that critical.
-
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
-
Record-setting flight lands at EIA as part of sustainability challenge
As part of a challenge involving 17 airlines, a KLM flight powered by 39 per cent sustainable aviation fuel flew non-stop from Amsterdam to Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Man killed at Vancouver's CRAB Park
An assault in Vancouver's CRAB Park Saturday morning has left one man dead, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Man killed in overnight stabbing near Coquitlam elementary school
One man has died after a stabbing in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the RCMP.
-
Emotional support animals: B.C. woman allowed to keep 3 cats, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has won her fight to keep her three cats in her home -- where a by-law prohibits people from having more than one pet in their unit -- after a tribunal ruled the animals were necessary for emotional support
Regina
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
‘Words were pouring out of me’: Sask. musician writes song about the prairie experience
Brent Vandermeulen was stuck at home during a snow storm when he was struck with inspiration.