Practical advice about infections during cold and flu season
Dr. Erin Hanssen
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
1. Prevention
- Get the flu shot!
- Wash your hands frequently
- Don’t touch the mucous membranes on your face (eyes, nose, mouth) as those are the entry points for these viruses into your system
- Open door knobs with your sleeve or gloved hand
- Do your community a service and stay home from work, school, daycare if you are sick
2. Treatment
- An overwhelming majority of infections during cold and flu season are viral. This means that antibiotics, like penicillin, do NOT help you recover.
- This doesn’t mean that viral infections, particularly the flu, cannot cause serious illness and occasionally be fatal
-
Overwhelmingly, treatment is directed at the symptoms caused by the viral illness. For example:
- Cough: 1 to 2 teaspoons of honey (if > 1 year old), a VapoRub on the chest, lozenges
- Congestion: saline nasal/sinus rinses, decongestants in certain circumstances
- Sore throat: fluids, lozenges, salt gargles, acetaminophen or ibuprofen
- Headache, body aches, joint aches: acetaminophen or ibuprofen
- Pink, swollen, gritty feeling eye: cold compresses (eg., chamomile tea bag), preservative free artificial tears
- Eye discharge: wash lids with tear free baby shampoo
- Do not underestimate your need for rest and time to recover from any infection
3. Disclaimer
- When in doubt, be assessed by your family doctor or in the emergency room!