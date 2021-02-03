OTTAWA -- Hydro Ottawa says a loss of power supply from the provincial grid is responsible for a massive power outage in Ottawa's west-end.

Power was restored to the areas of Westboro, Lincoln Fields, Britannia Heights, Woodroffe and Baseline areas at approximately 4:30 p.m.

At one point, more than 21,000 customers were without power when the power went out just after 3 p.m.