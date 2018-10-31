

CTV Ottawa





If you live in Ottawa, Renfrew and Arnprior, don't go to your mailbox, you'll find it empty. Rotating strikes started last week on October 22 and have hit other major cities like Toronto and Montreal. Today, it's our turn along with a strike in P.E.I. Union employees walked off the job shortly after midnight in Charlottetown and Summerside.

Here at home, Ottawa and Renfrew-Arnprior and Smiths Falls join other municipalities like Deep River and Petawawa who are affected by the strike for a second day in a row. Other striking communities include five B.C. communities, more in Ontario and two in Saskatchewan. Canada Post says it is still accepting and delivering mail and packages in other parts of the country.

CUPW says job security and better health and safety measures are needed. Union workers launched the job action after walking away from the negotiating table when a new contract could not be reached .