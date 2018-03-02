

It's a street so notorious for speeding that police and others have given it a name.

Limebank Road, also known as the Limebank Raceway, was responsible for more than 460 of the city's 13,000 speeding tickets last year.

"Limebank Road, an 80 zone, is no place to be doing 50 over, or 30 over," said Cst. Phil Kane with Ottawa Police. "You can't be doing that. It is as simple as that."

CTV News tagged along Friday, as Kane caught five speeding drivers within an hour and a half. Among those charged, a driver with a suspended license, a man charged with stunt driving, and a man with only a G2.

"How you drive on this road, is how you will drive on other roads," Kane said. "So you are going to be driving above the speed limit on your own street...yes cars can go fast, but take it to the race track."

Within the last week, Kane charged two people out on a test drive. In both cases, the speedy drivers were accompanied by a sales associate. In one case, the driver had the dealership's car impounded, meaning the dealership had one less car on the lot.

"The sales people have to be in the car for their liability issues and insurance and I understand they want to make the sale, but they have a responsibility to ensure the driver is respecting the rules of the road," Kane said. "Ultimately, in the case of the stunt driving I had yesterday, the driver gets the charge, it will be on their driving record but if the dealership is going to lose part of their inventory because it's a car they won't be able to sell for a week, that's an issue."

