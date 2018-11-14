

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man in relation to a homicide on Carruthers Avenue on October 29th.

Police say the man may live in Toronto or in western Canada, possibly Alberta or Saskatchewan.

Police were called to Carruthers Avenue just before 4 a.m. on October 29 after residents reported hearing gunshots.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Guled Ahmed of Toronto.

No arrests have been made in the case.