Police to provide update on investigation into double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police will provide an update this afternoon on the investigation into the murders of two Greater Toronto Area teenagers in Pembroke, Ont.

Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both from Mississauga, died from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, OPP said in a news release last Friday.

A third 16-year-old, also from Mississauga, was seriously injured in the shooting. Police said they believe the victims were targeted.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a home on Mackay Street on May 22. Police found two people with life-threatening injuries. One died in hospital. Some time later, another person was found dead nearby on Dunlop Street.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Ontario Provincial Police say the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment and the Criminal Investigation Unit will provide an update at 3 p.m.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the media conference live.

The double homicide came just days after a fatal shooting in Renfrew that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man. Police said they believe the victim in that case was also targeted.