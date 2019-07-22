

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The gun debate heads to the Ottawa Police Services Board today.

Vice-chair Sandy Smallwood will introduce a motion asking the service to look at ways to curb gun violence in the capital.

Councillor Rawlson King tabled a motion at City Council in June, recommending Mayor Jim Watson ask the Federal and Ontario Governments to ban handguns in the capital. Council voted to send the motion to the Ottawa Police Services Board for debate.

Smallwood’s motion asks the Chief to bring forward a report by the first quarter of 2020 that contains an “environmental scan and research and recommendations on measures to curb gun violence.” Smallwood says the board would like to gain a better understanding of current best practices across Canada.