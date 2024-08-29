Police seek suspect after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
It happened in the area of Princess Louise Drive and Thurlow Street around 10:30 a.m.
Police say the male suspect grabbed the girl from behind, put his hands around her waist, covered her mouth and pulled her back towards him.
The girl was able to get away and was not physically injured.
On social media, the girl’s father writes that she was followed from Charlemagne Boulevard down Princess Louise before the male passed her, ducked into the bus stop and then grabbed her from behind. The girl screamed for help and was able to get away. She was not physically injured.
The suspect fled on foot. He’s described as Black, tall with a thin build and short dreadlocks. At the time he was wearing a black jersey with the number 88 in white on the front and back with dark pants.
Ottawa police provided the following tips for children walking alone:
- Ensure a family member or caregiver knows your route and arrival time;
- Do not talk to strangers;
- Do not accept rides from strangers;
- If an unknown adult is seeking your attention, do not approach them or the vehicle;
- If being followed, go to a public place, a known residence or shout for help.
Anyone with information about the incident or who has dash camera video or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.
