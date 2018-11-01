

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say they plan to shut down pot dispensaries that have reopened following the legalization of cannabis.

Since the launch of the Ontario Cannabis Store—the only legal place to buy weed—many people have complained about supply issues and delivery delays and say they’re thankful the dispensaries are there to fill a void.

The dispensaries have reopened despite potential criminal consequences.

Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli has repeatedly warned that any pot shops still operating would not be eligible for a licence to run a legal retail store when they open in April 2019.