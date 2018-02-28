Police make one arrest, seek second suspect in August 2017 shooting
27-year-old Abraham Bihi is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Woodroffe Avenue near Navaho Drive in August 2017. They say he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. (Ottawa Police)
Newstalk 580 CFRA/CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 4:56PM EST
One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Nepean last summer, according to Ottawa Police.
The shooting happened August 26, 2017 on Woodroffe Avenue near Navaho Drive and left a 25-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say 25-year-old Joseph Madore was taken into custody around 8 p.m. yesterday.
Police are still looking for 27-year-old Abraham Bihi. They say he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.