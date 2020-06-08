OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they are investigating after shell casings were found by a resident in Nepean over the weekend.

Officers were called to Morrison Drive, near Greenbank Road and Iris Street, at around 3:10 p.m. Saturday. A gunshot had reportedly been heard at around 11:15 p.m. the night before.

There are no reported injuries.

Police say this is the 17th shooting investigation of 2020. There has been 30 shooting investigations as of this time last year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.