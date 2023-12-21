OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police investigating Thursday afternoon shooting in Nepean

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.

    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in an industrial part of Nepean on Thursday afternoon.

    Police said on social media that officers responded to reports of a shooting following several 9-1-1 calls just before 2:55 p.m. on the 1-100 block of Bentley Avenue, just south of West Hunt Club Road.

    Police did not provide any details on arrests or the circumstances of the incident.

    Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News that emergency services treated a person with minor injuries and was released at the scene. Paramedics and police did not specify if the injury was a gunshot wound.

    Anyone with information, cell phone footage or any other video of the incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. 

    An investigation by police is continuing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News