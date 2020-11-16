OTTAWA -- Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating a suspicious death in Val-des-Monts, north of Ottawa.

Officers from the MRC Des Collines police service were called to a home on chemin de la Moisson at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. There, they discovered the body of a man in his 60s.

The victim has not been identified.

The investigation is now in the hands of the SQ.

An SQ spokesperson told CTV News by email that there was evidence of violence and that a man has been arrested.

Police believe this may be a domestic incident.

There is no word yet on any charges.

A command post is on scene.