Police investigating fatal crash on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end

Ottawa police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Bank Street, south of Rideau Road, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no other information will be released at this time.

It's the second fatal collision on Ottawa roads this week.

On Wednesday, a 61-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Manotick.