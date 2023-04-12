Pedestrian killed in crash at Manotick intersection

One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle struck them at a Manotick intersection Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road just after 7 p.m.

Ottawa police said Thursday morning that one of the pedestrians, a 61-year-old woman, died in hospital. Another pedestrian, a 66-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

A vehicle was parked at the intersection Wednesday evening as police investigated the crash.

The intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road was closed overnight. Police said just after 7 a.m. Thursday it had reopened.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.