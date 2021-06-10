OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for a female suspect in connection to an alleged hate-motivated assault on Sparks Street.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on May 26, a couple were sitting on a bench in the 200 block of Sparks Street and speaking in Arabic.

Police say a woman walked up behind the couple and struck the woman on the side of the head with her purse.

"The suspect then walked away yelling racial slurs at them in English," police said in a media release.

Police say the suspect was a woman in her late 50s, 5'4", medium build with short black and grey curly hair. She was wearing black shoes, a dark coloured dress, a deep purple jacket and a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015.