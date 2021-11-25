Advertisement
Police investigate briefcase outside Library and Archives Canada
Published Thursday, November 25, 2021 9:26AM EST
A briefcase in the arms of a statue outside Library and Archives Canada on Wellington Street Thursday morning.
OTTAWA -- Police closed a stretch of Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa after what appears to be a suspicious package was found outside Library and Archives Canada.
Police and fire crews attended the scene Thursday morning.
Officers could be seen examining a silver briefcase outside the taped-off entrance to the building.
Police would not confirm that they were investigating a suspicious package, saying only that a police operation was underway.
Wellington Street was closed between Lyon and the Portage Bridge for the investigation.
It reopened just after 9 a.m.
