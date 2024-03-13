Police in Carleton Place, Ont. looking for 3 distraction theft suspects
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Carleton Place, Ont. is asking the public to help identify two women and one man who are accused of distracting another woman to steal her purse from her car last month.
Police say they received a call from the victim on Feb. 20 reporting that her purse had been stolen from her car while parked at a grocery store on McNeely Avenue.
When the woman was preparing to drive away, two women approached her, with one saying she had dropped change under her car, police note. That was when the victim got out of the car and recovered the change; however, while she was doing so, a man allegedly opened the front passenger door, stole the purse and walked into a grey hatchback, potentially a Honda CRV, with the two women before driving north on McNeely Avenue, a witness told police.
The victim did not know that her purse was stolen until she was approached and told by a Good Samaritan, police add.
Meanwhile, surveillance video has confirmed that the three suspects were together before and after the theft, the OPP says.
The distracting woman is described as being in her 40s with shoulder length dark hair. The man is described only as being in his 40s.
Police say while a photo of the two women is attached to this media release, the face of one of them has been obscured as she may be protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. However, clothing could still help lead to her identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.
