OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 77-year-old man has died after a four-car pileup between Kingston and Napanee.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. Friday on County Road 2, east of Little Creek Road. An eastbound vehicle and three westbound vehicles collided in the westbound lane, police said, sending two drivers to hospital.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead and has been identified as Lawrence Batchilder, 77, of Loyalist Township.

The condition of the second driver taken to hospital is unknown.

County Road 2 was closed for some time but has since reopened.

