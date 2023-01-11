Police hunt for two suspects after iPhones stolen from Ottawa store

Ottawa police are searching for two suspects after several iPhones were stolen from a store in the west end.

Police say on Dec. 29, two men entered a store in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive posing as customers and stole several phones.

The Bayshore Shopping Centre is located in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive.

Police say the fist suspect was wearing glasses, a black winter coat, a black shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect was wearing a dark winter coat, a dark shirt and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.