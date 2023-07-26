Police charge four with gun charges after traffic stop in Perth, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have laid several firearms charges against four people who were pulled over in Perth, Ont.

OPP say officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Dufferin Street at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the people in the vehicle was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant, OPP said, and a search of the vehicle turned up a gun.

A 20-year-old from St. Catharines, and three people from Hamilton, aged 19 to 22, are facing several firearms-related charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with.

All four were held in custody for a bail hearing.