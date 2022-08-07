Plethora of weather warnings in effect on humid, rainy Sunday

The second severe thunderstorm warning of the afternoon is in effect for the city of Ottawa on a hot and humid Sunday, as a system moves across the region.

Ottawa is also under a rainfall warning and a heat warning.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 31 C Sunday afternoon with a humidex of 40.

Ottawa hit 30 C with a humidex of 41 at 12 p.m. The temperature dropped slightly just after 1 p.m. as a storm moved through. The severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 1:17 p.m., and includes the possibility of 50 mm of rain in a single hour. The warning was ended at 2 p.m.

Hydro Ottawa responded to several scattered power outages in the Nepean and Riverside area affecting more than 1,700 customers.

The rainfall warning says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm may lead water ponding on roadways and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The record high for Aug. 7 at the Ottawa Airport was 34.2 C, set in 2001. The record rainfall is 53.1 mm, set in 1972. The average high for this time of the year is 26 C.

The overnight low is 19 C as rain continues into Monday morning.

Monday's high is 27 C with a humidex of 37. There is a small chance of a few showers in the morning and a much stronger chance of showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 21 C. Wednesday could see some sunny breaks.

OTTAWA SWELTERS UNDER EXTREME HEAT SATURDAY

Saturday say a high of 32.2 C in Ottawa, making it the hottest day of 2022 so far. The humidex was 41, also the muggiest it's been this year.

"That's very unhealthy, very uncomfortable. Doesn't matter how fit or athletic you are," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said. "This is tropical air. This is moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean often called the Bermuda High, pumping like a heat pump all this warm air northward. A good part of the eastern part of the country and millions of Canadians are going to be affected by this."

Gatineau was the hot spot in Canada at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The temperature at the Gatineau Airport was 32.5 C.

The warmest temperature in Gatineau on Saturday was 32.7 C at 5 p.m.

--With files from CTV Ottawa's Josh Pringle and Jackie Perez.