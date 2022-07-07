Plenty of sunny days in the forecast for Ottawa

Expect a stretch of beautiful weather and plenty of sunshine in Ottawa for the remainder of the week.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 27 C, and the humidex will make it feel more like 30 degrees.

Some clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

Expect similar weather tomorrow with a high of 27 and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight on Friday.

It will be a sunny weekend and temperatures will cool down slightly. Expect a high of 23 C on Saturday, and a high of 26 C on Sunday.