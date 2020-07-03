OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 78-year-old pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a pickup truck in Renfrew.

OPP say they were called to Raglan Street South at around 1:15 p.m. for a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police closed Raglan Street South between Renfrew Avenue West and Prince Avenue for the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Renfrew OPP at 613-432-3211.