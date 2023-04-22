Philippe Lake Campground in Gatineau Park will be closed this summer

A popular campground will be closed to campers in Gatineau Park this summer.

The National Capital Commission says the Philippe Lake Campground will remain closed to undergo undergoing rehabilitation work this summer, which will "improve the quality of the experience, and reduce the area's overall environmental impact."

The work includes a new amphitheatre, multi-use pavilion, kitchen shelter and camp store, a more accessible campground and signage, and better access to electricity and drinking water, with the addition of communal taps.

The campground at Philippe Lake was built in the late 1950s, and has 250 sites.

The NCC says the work at Philippe Lane will have no impact on camping at La Pêche Lake.