Perth, Ont. residents concerned about development on Canada's oldest golf course
Residents in the town of Perth are concerned with a new housing development set to be built on Canada's oldest golf course.
Developer Caivan purchased the land at the Perth Golf Course, which was founded in 1890, and has plans to build 940 homes on the site.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Residents such as Bill Slaven, a member of Perth Citizens for Sensible Development, are concerned that type of rapid growth could disrupt their small town charm.
"We don't want the town to change," Slaven told CTV News Ottawa. "We want to save the heritage part of the town. But we also want sensible building."
The proposed plan would see half of the Perth Golf Course turned into the housing development.
"We would all of a sudden have a third of the population of the town just on the lands of the golf course."
Wayne Johnson is part of a similar community group in town, and says his concerns lay in the design plans, and how they are not in line with Perth's current heritage aesthetic.
"It's the lack of sidewalks, the proximity of the houses together, the whole density of the development; it doesn't correspond with what's in the plan and the bylaws right now."
The community groups also share concerns over the stress the rapid growth would put on the town's services and infrastructure, although Perth's mayor is not worried about that.
"Our engineer tells us that what we have at the present time is adequate," Judy Brown tells CTV News Ottawa.
The town has yet to approve Caivan's plan.
Brown says there are worries regarding a singular bridge, which serves as the only access point in and out of the proposed development.
A need for further clarity on that point has led Caivan and the town of Perth to a meeting at the Ontario Land Tribunal on Dec. 14.
In a statement to CTV News, Susan Murphy, President of Land Development at Caivan Communities said, "We believe our proposal represents an efficient and environmentally responsible design and provides housing where it is badly needed.
"We remain open to collaboration with Town officials that is respectful of their long-planned objectives for this area, and the realities of economic viability. We hope that the Town reverse its decision to not engage with our team in the advancement of this community-building initiative."
A community information session is set to be held at the Perth Legion Thursday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calling on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to 'immediately' pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial fraud after victims angrily confront him in court By Jeffrey Collins
For years, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh looked his anguished clients in the eyes and promised to help them with their medical bills, their suffering or simply to survive. Then he stole most, if not all, of what he won for many of them.
Liberals 'committed' to pharmacare, looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has 'been committed' but is looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed with its promised pharmacare bill.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Atlantic
-
Halifax budget meeting focuses on proposed 9.7 per cent property tax hike
The city of Halifax held it’s first budget meeting Tuesday after staff recommended a property tax increase of 9.7 per cent to make up for a revenue shortfall of $68.7 million dollars.
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
Toronto
-
Thousands stolen from bank and wireless customers in fraud scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly impersonated customers at wireless stores and banks in order to steal from them.
-
Torontonians might pay more for water and waste collection next year. Here's how much it could cost us
Torontonians may have to pay more for services like water and garbage collection next year.
-
Woman sustains burns in encampment fire in Fort York
A woman suffered burns after a fire broke out at an encampment in the city’s Fort York neighbourhood Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING A day of tributes for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl ahead of national memorial
The unprecedented outpouring of love for the late Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will culminate Tuesday evening in a national tribute ceremony before thousands of spectators at Montreal's Bell Centre.
-
Montreal mom fears special needs son will be held back with more public sector strikes coming
As Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions announced a weeklong strike will happen next week, one Montreal parent is worried about her special needs son being held back in a crucial school year.
-
Petition to halt Quebec tuition hikes collects 33,000 signatures
Flanked by students at Quebec's National Assembly, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy presented a landmark petition to stop the government from doubling tuition rates for out-of-province students.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Fraudsters prey on Robinson-Huron Treaty members, offering ‘direct deposit’ of $10B settlement
Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police has received an alert from the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund about a new fraud targeting its members.
London
-
'Could have been worse,' say police following school bus crash
An Ornge air ambulance carried an injured student to a London, Ont. hospital after a school bus slid into a ditch and crashed into a driveway near Wingham, Ont. Tuesday morning, injuring three of the seven students on board.
-
Crown wraps up its case at Robert Charnock murder trial
The Crown completed its case at the second-degree murder trial of 42-year-old Robert Charnock Tuesday at the London, Ont. courthouse after calling a doctor from the St. Thomas psychiatric hospital.
-
Fatal house fire in Kincardine being investigated by Ontario Fire Marshal
Fire and Emergency Services from both Kincardine and Tiverton responded to a house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Kincardine Nov. 24.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
A Manitoba doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting five of his former female patients during medical appointments.
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
CN Rail files lawsuit over pro-Palestine protesters' rail blockade in Winnipeg
CN Rail has launched a lawsuit against a group of pro-Palestine protesters who set up an hours-long blockade on train tracks in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
There was a rescue in Kitchener, Ont. after a pig somehow got loose on a busy highway.
-
At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed for at least four hours Tuesday after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo pet store is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
Calgary
-
Full parole granted to SUV passenger convicted in Calgary police officer's death
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly Ogden Road crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in a Monday crash that killed one person.
-
Alberta announces $30M to address high student enrolment, ATA calls it a 'drop in the bucket'
Alberta's government announced an additional $30 million in funding Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year to better address enrolment growth, but advocates for teachers say that won't be enough.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon seniors in shock after getting massive power bill
A retired Saskatoon couple says they're being forced to scale back Christmas after they received a bill from SaskPower for almost ten times more than usual.
-
Saskatoon city council approves $8M increase to police spending
City councillors approved an $8 million increase in spending next year for the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
See Saskatoon police catch an escaped cow
Saskatoon police responded to an unusual call where they were confronted with an escaped cow.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton school boards welcome temporary change to funding formula, but want permanent fix for growing populations
The Alberta government announced on Tuesday $30 million more for schools, which some say isn't enough to keep up with the growth they're undergoing.
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
Ex-Edson, Alta., teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime
A former teacher has admitted to a sex crime involving a child.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after small plane crashes near B.C.-Alberta border
A small plane crash in rural B.C. near the Alberta border has claimed the life of a local pilot, according to RCMP.
-
B.C. teacher convicted of sexual exploitation banned from the profession for life
A B.C. high school teacher has been handed a lifetime ban from the profession after he was convicted of sexual exploitation, according to the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.
-
Vancouver City Hall steps up security for council meetings
Security for council meetings at Vancouver City Hall has been stepped up, at least in part because of an increase in harassment, threats and violence directed at elected officials.
Regina
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was a mistake.
-
Sask. worker fired after submitting order from 'QAnon queen' gets his job back
A Saskatchewan labour arbitrator has ordered a Regina-based company to reinstate two employees who were fired for refusing to follow its COVID-19 policy.
-
Filmmakers honoured at 10th annual Saskatchewan Independent Film Awards
Many filmmakers across the province were celebrated over the weekend at the 10th annual Saskatchewan Independent Film Awards (SFIA).