Perth, Ont. family auctioning Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets to fund school mission trip

Taylor Swift fan Lauren Kealy is hoping her idol can help send her to the Dominican Republic.

The Grade 12 student at St. John Catholic High School in Perth, Ont. has been fundraising for months to pay for the mission trip that will send her and four other students to the Caribbean in February.

"We'll be working with children, painting houses, building roads, teaching English, anything that they need us to do, we will do for them," said Kealy.

The one hitch is that the total cost of the trip for the five students is $20,000 with no financial aid from the school.

Earlier this summer, Kealy and her family were lucky enough to secure tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto next November.

That's when she realized she was sitting on one of the hottest commodities around.

"We had four extra tickets so we thought it would be a good idea to give two to the silent auction table at our gala to give other people a chance to go."

The tickets will be auctioned off at an annual gala set to take place in Perth on Nov. 25 at Ferrall Hall.

"Somebody will walk out of there with two tickets to Taylor Swift," said Kealy's mother Christine.

"And in order to bid on the Taylor Swift tickets, you have to purchase tickets to the gala."

The family says there are still roughly 100 tickets available to the gala at $45 each. The night will include dinner, dancing, as well as other items up for auction including Ottawa Senators tickets and televisions.

The tickets are for aisle seats in the 500-section of the Rogers Centre in November 2024.

The family says they paid $180 per ticket on Ticketmaster, but have no idea what they will auction for.

They're hoping with the help of Taylor Swift, Kealy will be able to help others.

"If we can raise money through the silent auction and it allows these travelers to go to the Dominican Republic to help others, our goal will be achieved," Christine said.

"And we think Taylor would like that as well."

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Nancy Shaw at nancyshaw75@gmail.com or 613-390-2092.