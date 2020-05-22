OTTAWA -- Forty-six people will be out of work when Performance printing in Smiths Falls closes its doors next month.

Torstar confirms to CTV News Ottawa that the Performance printing plant will close effective June 19.

The closure will affect 38 full-time and eight part-time employees.

In a statement, Torstar says the decision to close the plant “is a function of the exceptional challenges facing the printing business, and the necessity of Torstar consolidating print operations at fewer plants as we wrestle with declining print volumes."

The closure will not affect the six small town newspapers. The Renfrew Mercury, Arnprior Chronicle Guide, Almonte-Carleton Place Canadian Gazette, the Perth Courier, the Smiths Falls Record News and the Kemptville Advance will be printed in Toronto.