Pembroke woman becomes a millionaire off $10 scratcher

Cynthia Schulz is Pembroke's newest millionaire after scoring the top prize off an Instant Majestic scratch-off.

A retiree in the healthcare industry, Schulz told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) she has been playing the lottery for 20 years.

"I typically purchase the new games,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

Schulz said she bought her ticket after she was with her husband and a group of friends on an ATV ride in Renfrew and stopped for gas.

"The pumps were closed, so we had to go to a different store. That was where I ended up purchasing my ticket," she said.

"When I played my ticket and saw the prize amount, I was shocked. I immediately yelled for my husband! We confirmed the win together on the OLG app and called the kids right away."

She told the OLG that she plans to travel to Italy, Greece, Germany and Spain with her winnings.

"There will be a lot of people who benefit from this win. This is perfect," she said.

"I'm so excited, and my heart is filled with gratitude."

Instant Majestic scratchers are sold for $10 a play with a top prize of $1 million. The odds of winning any prize is one in 3.56, while the odds of winning the top prize is one in 1,503,700.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gourley's Variety and Gas Bar on Highway 132 in Renfrew.