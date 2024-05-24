Pedestrian treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Barrhaven
A woman was transported to an Ottawa hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven, according to paramedics.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at Strandherd Drive and Longfields Drive at approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics treated the pedestrian for critical injuries at the scene, and she was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other information has been released.
The Ottawa Police Service said on social media that the eastbound lanes of Strandherd Drive were closed between Riocan Avenue and Longfields Drive last night due to a collision. The road reopened Friday morning.
