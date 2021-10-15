Advertisement
Pedestrian treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Brockville
Published Friday, October 15, 2021 4:56PM EDT
File photo of a Brockville police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- A 75-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a driver while walking in Brockville.
Emergency crews responded to the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Parkedale Avenue at Ormond Street just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, and transported to the Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.