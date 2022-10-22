Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kingston's University District

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in the University District in Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian on Brock Street, just west of Alfred Street, after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say paramedics transported a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was released.

Brock Street is located in the University District near the campus of Queen's University. Earlier in the day, police said large crowds gathered in the area for "Faux Homecoming" parties.

