OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian struck by driver in Ottawa on Saturday evening

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ottawa.

    Emergency crews responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Rideau Street and Wurtemburg Street at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa an elderly man was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.  The man was treated for head and extremity injuries at the scene.

    Ottawa police are investigating.

